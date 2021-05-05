Trump-Era Tariff Angst Hasn't Gone Away Under Biden

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 8:38 PM EDT) -- The early days of the Biden administration have been relatively quiet on the trade front, but importers have nevertheless found themselves in the throes of a familiar battle: pleading with the government to hold off on tariffs in a heated trade dispute. At the center of the revived tariff angst is the White House's decision to forge ahead with a raft of trade investigations tracing back to the Trump administration focusing on digital services taxes in foreign countries that have drawn scorn from U.S. tech giants. The disputes escalated in March when U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai teed up scores of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS