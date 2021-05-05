Hotels Denied Booking.com Docs In Antitrust Suit

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal magistrate has blocked a subpoena bid filed by three hotel chains that wanted documents about nonparty Booking Holdings Inc.'s relationships and communications involving TravelPass and other hotel chains facing TravelPass' antitrust suit, finding that the hotels took too long to file their compel motion for a subpoena filed by a dismissed defendant. U.S. Magistrate Judge Caroline Craven ruled in a Tuesday opinion that Marriott International Inc., Choice Hotels International Inc. and Six Continents Hotels Inc. couldn't compel Red Roofs Inns Inc.'s subpoena motion because the motion missed the suit's discovery deadlines. She also granted TravelPass' protective order for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS