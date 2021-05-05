Ex-Theranos CEO Blasts Government's Expert Witness Plan

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 11:10 PM EDT) -- Lawyers for former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes urged a California federal judge Wednesday to exclude the expert testimony of a medical doctor from her upcoming criminal fraud trial, arguing that prosecutors want to use the doctor to "parrot" a former lab director who resigned over concerns about Theranos' blood testing practices. For the second day in a row, Holmes' attorneys battled to trim down the evidence and testimony that jurors would be allowed to hear at trial, telling U.S. District Judge Edward Davila that Dr. Stephen Master's expert opinion testimony inappropriately aims to offer a legal opinion and should be tossed....

