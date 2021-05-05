Colombian Man Cops To Laundering Bribes For Brazilian Pols

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A Colombian national on Wednesday in New York federal court admitted to laundering money tied to bribes, which prosecutors say were paid to Brazilian politicians in connection with state contracts. During a virtual proceeding held before U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff, Juan Carlos Balaguera Villamizar pled guilty to one count of money laundering conspiracy, tied to a scheme to launder bribes that were paid to Brazilian politicians through U.S. banks. Prosecutors link Villamizar to a corrupt scheme to launder money in which co-defendant Jose Morely Chocron agreed to funnel funds through Villamizar and others that were the proceeds of foreign bribery....

