Health Hires: Manatt, Fenwick, Foley Hoag

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP has beefed up its Washington, D.C., health group with attorney and managing director additions, Fenwick & West LLP has added a life sciences transactions pro in San Francisco, and Foley Hoag LLP has picked up a former Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC life sciences-focused attorney, headlining Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in the health care and life sciences arena. Manatt Blair M. Cantfil Linda Elam Blair M. Cantfil, formerly an attorney at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP, has joined Manatt as a partner while Linda Elam, who had been CEO...

