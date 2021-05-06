Blue Cross Unit Wants To Lead If Shkreli Faces New Suits

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A Blue Cross division has urged a New York federal judge to combine any future indirect buyers' suits against notorious drug industry figure Martin Shkreli for allegedly blocking a generic anti-parasitic medication with an existing Blue Cross suit and name Robins Kaplan as the plaintiffs' lead counsel. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota filed suit March 4 against the imprisoned former executive and his company Vyera Pharmaceuticals LLC, along with Vyera's parent company, Phoenixus AG, and Phoenixus' ex-chairman Kevin Mulleady. The suit proposes two classes of indirect buyers of the life-saving drug Daraprim and accuses Shkreli and Vyera — formerly Turing Pharmaceuticals —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS