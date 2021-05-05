Ex-Alden Shoe Exec Admits $30M Theft, Faces 4-Year Term

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT) -- The former finance chief of the Alden Shoe Co. pled guilty Wednesday to stealing $30 million from the business and could face more than four years in prison under a deal with federal prosecutors. Appearing in a morning hearing before U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton in Boston, Richard Hajjar pled guilty to wire fraud, unlawful money transfer and tax fraud charges in connection with a multiyear scheme to write himself checks for personal expenses from the shoe company's coffers. Hajjar, of Duxbury, Massachusetts, also wired more than $11.5 million from 2013 to 2019 to a person listed as Individual One...

