3rd Circ. Says Immigration Notice Doesn't Need Hearing Info

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 9:24 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday shot down a native Guatemalan's challenge to an immigration judge's jurisdiction over his case on the grounds that a referral notice initiating his removal proceedings did not have the date and time of a hearing, saying regulations do not require such information in that document. In a precedential opinion, a three-judge panel denied Sotero Mejia Romero's petition to review a Board of Immigration Appeals order that dismissed his appeal of the judge's denial of his application for withholding of removal, rejecting his assertion that the notice needed to include the date and time information. Mejia Romero...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS