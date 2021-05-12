Fears Nachawati Snags Atty To Handle Mass Torts

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 2:01 PM EDT) -- The Fears Nachawati Law Firm hired a former Waters Kraus & Paul attorney who will handle mass torts and other significant litigation, bringing over his experience handling mesothelioma and other major cases. Gibbs Henderson will work out of the firm's Dallas office as a partner. The plaintiffs' attorney pursues companies that injure people with their products or have nefariously caused some kind of public health or environmental problem, according to the firm. Henderson started in his new position late last month. He said the new role will allow him to handle mass torts and although Fears Nachawati does handle asbestos and...

