Loan Customers' Attys Nab $6M In Fees From Experian Deal

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 10:44 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday awarded $6 million in attorney fees to counsel representing a class of more than 56,000 payday loan customers who say Experian threatened their credit history when it reported debts on disputed loans. The fees represent a fourth of the $24 million settlement reached with the credit agency in what class counsel called one of the biggest deals in history related to incorrect reporting violations under the Fair Credit Reporting Act. The award is a notch below the $8 million class counsel sought last March, which U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson declined to award since the...

