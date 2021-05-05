Allergan Can't Escape NJ Defective Breast Implant Claims

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 7:15 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge won't let Allergan Inc. escape multicounty litigation by patients alleging its Biocell breast implants were defective and caused them to develop a type of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, finding several claims are not preempted by federal regulation. Judge Rachelle L. Harz on Tuesday denied in part Allergan's motion to dismiss on preemption grounds a master long-form complaint filed in the litigation, finding that while some variants of the implant and a tissue expander are protected by preemption under the U.S. Food Drug and Cosmetic Act, other claims are based on parallel state law requirements. In the MCL, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS