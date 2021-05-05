11th Circ. Urged To Reverse Roundup Failure-To-Warn Ruling

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 8:17 PM EDT) -- A man who alleged Monsanto's Roundup caused his cancer pressed the Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday to flip a lower court's ruling that his failure-to-warn claim is barred by federal law, saying other courts have come to the opposite conclusion in an appeal challenged by other Roundup plaintiffs. John Carson — whose $100,000 settlement with Monsanto has been attacked by third-party attorneys who say the company paid him to appeal to get the failure-to-warn issue before the Eleventh Circuit — told the panel his claim is not preempted by the Federal Insecticide Fungicide and Rodenticide Act since he's not trying to impose...

