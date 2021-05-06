Tribes Drop Keystone XL Fight In Light Of Biden Veto

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Two tribes, the developer of the Keystone XL pipeline and the Biden administration joined together to inform a Montana federal court they all agree an executive order canceling the presidential permit for the project brings about the end of litigation over the approval. In a stipulation of dismissal without prejudice, the Rosebud Sioux Tribe and Fort Belknap Indian Community told the court on Wednesday that its suit targeting a new cross-border permit for the Keystone XL pipeline that was issued by former President Donal Trump was mooted when President Joe Biden signed an executive order canceling the presidential permit on the first...

