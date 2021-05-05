Girardi's Southern California Mansion Listed For $13M

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 10:21 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt trial lawyer Thomas Girardi's 10,277-square-foot mansion near Los Angeles is on the market for $13 million, well below the $16.5 million he had told lenders it was worth, court documents say. The starting price tag for what may be the Girardi Keese founder's most valuable remaining asset is likely to be a disappointment for a long line of bankruptcy creditors. His personal estate has more than $57 million in liabilities, a bankruptcy trustee said in court documents. When the Pasadena, Calif., property sells, Girardi will have to move out of the home he has lived in since he bought it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS