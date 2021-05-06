Ex-Dotdash Exec Must Arbitrate Pregnancy Bias Battle

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 5:58 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Manhattan said a former executive at digital media firm Dotdash needs to hash out her sex and pregnancy discrimination case in arbitration, finding the arbitration pact she inked with the company is reasonable and enforceable. In a ruling handed down Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman closed the federal court case brought by Jackelyn Keller, Dotdash's former vice president of revenue product, rejecting her arguments that the arbitration clause she signed in her offer letter was unfair. Keller, who sued in January claiming she faced persistent discrimination at the company because she had two children during her...

