Menswear Co. Bonobos Tries To Duck Data Breach Suit

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Menswear company Bonobos is trying to shake a proposed class action lawsuit over a data breach that affected 7 million of its online customers, saying customer phone numbers and emails don't constitute sensitive information. In a motion filed Wednesday, the Walmart subsidiary accused plaintiffs of "attempting to manufacture injury" and said the complaint falls short of new Second Circuit criteria for standing in data breach cases. Bonobos goes on to argue that the stolen data is "the type of information that courts, including the Second Circuit, have found not sensitive and not likely to create a high risk of future harm."...

