Childish Gambino Faces Copyright Suit Over 'This Is America'

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 12:06 PM EDT) -- A Miami rapper is accusing Childish Gambino of stealing the distinctive hook for his 2018 hit "This is America" from an earlier track called "Made In America," calling them "practically identical." In a copyright lawsuit filed Thursday in Manhattan federal court, Kidd Wes claimed that the hook, or chorus, of Gambino's song sounded just like his own, including a highly-similar "flow" — the rhyming schemes and cadence of hip hop lyrics. "The unmissable substantial similarity of the two flows used in the songs' respective hooks, as augmented by the two hooks' substantially similar structure and lyrical content, is striking to an...

