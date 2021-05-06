Federal Highway Guidance No Power Line Project Panacea

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration's push for power lines to be built alongside highways may help address the siting issues and local opposition that frequently bedevil such projects, but experts say guidance recently issued by federal transportation officials is far from a silver bullet. The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration released guidance in late April that encourages state transportation authorities to allow transmission lines to be built within existing rights-of-way of interstates and other highways that receive federal aid. But the memorandum doesn't impose any legal requirements, so states retain the last word on whether to allow co-location of transmission lines in highway...

