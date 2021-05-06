Suit Says Ga. Resort Protégé Aimed To 'Squeeze Out' Founder

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 5:47 PM EDT) -- The founder of a resort business claimed in a Georgia state court suit filed Wednesday that his protégé went behind his back to squeeze him out of company ownership interests and that he's owed more than $850,000. Dhansukh T. Patel and AITF Investments LLC want at least $600,000 in company membership interests and $250,000 in punitive damages from Wesley Dowdy and companies behind The Ridges Resort at Lake Chatuge in Hiawassee, Georgia. Patel founded the predecessor company behind the resort in 2004, he says. Patel said he owns half of Duke Capital Investments LLC, which was the sole member and manager...

