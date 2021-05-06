Corpus Christi Tap Water Contamination MDL Cases Resolved

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 6:19 PM EDT) -- More than a dozen lawsuits alleging Valero and an asphalt company contaminated drinking water in Corpus Christi, Texas, have been resolved, counsel for the companies told a Texas judge overseeing multidistrict litigation during a status conference Thursday morning. Counsel for Valero Refining-Texas LP and Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions Inc. said all 16 lawsuits against the companies alleging drinking water contamination have been resolved and they will soon file paperwork reflecting that the MDL can wrap up. The Texas Multidistrict Litigation Panel in March 2017 ordered pretrial consolidation of the cases brought by several businesses on behalf of hundreds of individuals. Generally, the lawsuits...

