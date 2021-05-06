Ex-Mayor's Fraud, Bribery Case Nears End As Defense Rests

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 4:28 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal jury could begin deliberations as soon as Monday in the fraud and corruption trial of the former mayor of Fall River, after the ex-politician presented a brief defense against claims he drained investor cash from his startup and extracted bribes from cannabis entrepreneurs looking to open in the city. Testimony in the case against Jasiel Correa, 29, ended on Thursday after the government wrapped up its two-part prosecution and the defense called three witnesses who spoke about the former mayor's smartphone app, SnoOwl; campaign finance laws; and operations of the Fall River city's counsel's office. Then, following a brief...

