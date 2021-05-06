Hedge Fund Targets DC Partner For Docs In $29M Award Row

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 10:10 PM EDT) -- A Cayman Islands hedge fund is seeking to subpoena a Crowell & Moring partner as it looks to take the lion's share of a nearly $29 million arbitral award won by a company that Pakistan had hired to find and recover state assets stolen by corrupt government officials. VR Global Partners LP filed a petition on April 16 in Washington, D.C., asking a federal court there to subpoena international disputes partner Stuart Newberger for documents and testimony the company intends to use in litigation that it's filed in the Isle of Man against Broadsheet LLC, which is currently in liquidation....

