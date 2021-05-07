MAGA Atty Lin Wood Loses Bid To Slow Ga. Bar Suit

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 3:30 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge has rejected MAGA-boosting attorney L. Lin Wood's request that the court reconsider moving so quickly in his suit against attorney oversight officials in Georgia over their alleged bid to get him to take a mental health exam, as the lawyer wanted the case to move fast. U.S. District Judge Timothy C. Batten noted in Thursday's order that Wood himself had told the Northern District of Georgia that he wanted a quick turnaround because "time is of the essence," as the State Bar of Georgia was due to discuss his situation during a May 14 meeting. "The court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS