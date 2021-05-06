DOD Chief Says Afghanistan Drawdown Includes Contractors

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday that the United States' ongoing withdrawal from Afghanistan will also include defense contractors, as the Pentagon's top general argued that granting immigrant visas to Afghans in danger from their work with Americans was a "moral imperative." It had not been immediately clear when President Joe Biden announced his plan on April 14 to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11 if that also included defense contractors, but Austin said at a Pentagon press conference on Thursday that it does. "We're going to responsibly retrograde all of our capabilities that we are responsible for, and...

