Pittsburgh News Workers Defend Health Care Win At 3rd Circ.

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 8:08 PM EDT) -- The Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh urged the Third Circuit to uphold a ruling that the publisher must cover workers' health care premium increases under an expired collective bargaining agreement, saying the company waited too long to challenge its labor arbitration loss. The union said Wednesday that the Western District of Pennsylvania was right to uphold the arbitrator's December 2019 order on the grounds that the company sued too late. Because the dispute falls under the Labor Management Relations Act, the company had only 30 days to sue rather than the 90 days it would have had under the Federal Arbitration Act,...

