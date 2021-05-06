Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pittsburgh News Workers Defend Health Care Win At 3rd Circ.

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 8:08 PM EDT) -- The Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh urged the Third Circuit to uphold a ruling that the publisher must cover workers' health care premium increases under an expired collective bargaining agreement, saying the company waited too long to challenge its labor arbitration loss.

The union said Wednesday that the Western District of Pennsylvania was right to uphold the arbitrator's December 2019 order on the grounds that the company sued too late. Because the dispute falls under the Labor Management Relations Act, the company had only 30 days to sue rather than the 90 days it would have had under the Federal Arbitration Act,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!