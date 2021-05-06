Ohio Lawmakers Lob Sports Betting Legalization In New Bill

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 7:32 PM EDT) -- Online and mobile sports betting could be coming to the Buckeye State as part of a comprehensive gaming bill introduced by a group of Republican lawmakers Thursday, which calls for as many as 40 licenses for online, mobile and brick-and-mortar sportsbooks. Ohio Sens. Kirk Schuring, R-Canton; Niraj Antani, R-Miamisburg; and Nathan Manning, R-North Ridgeville, introduced S.B. 176 to revamp the state's gambling laws and open the door for online, mobile and in-person sports betting as well as a new sports wagering offering from the state lottery. "Gaming is here today in Ohio, and all we want to do is put guardrails...

