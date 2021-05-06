Judge Changes Mind, Lets Orgs Weigh In On Uber Wage Suit

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 5:50 PM EDT) -- A pair of organizations backing Uber drivers can weigh in on a proposed class action by drivers alleging unpaid wages that hinges on whether California's Proposition 22 is retroactive, a federal judge ruled, reversing an earlier decision blocking the groups from filing an amicus brief. In an order Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton vacated a previous order denying the Partnership for Working Families and the California Employment Lawyers Association leave to file the brief, and permitted it, saying the groups had raised new points about Uber's attempt to kill the suit. "The court finds that amici effectively raised and...

