Vague Pleading Dooms Hyundai, Kia Engine Defect Suit

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 7:24 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has tossed claims that Hyundai Motor America Inc. and Kia Motors America Inc. sold vehicles with defective engines, saying the proposed class failed to allege how the engines were defective. U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton on Wednesday sent the proposed class, led by named plaintiff Sara Pelayo, back to replead the case, saying that while the complaint alleges a number of symptoms and effects that might stem from a defect, it makes no allegations about what causes the defect and how it is caused. Pelayo and the other named plaintiffs allege that the Gamma 1.6L GDI...

