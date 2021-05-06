FCC Can't Trump California Net Neutrality Law, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 7:23 PM EDT) -- California's top legal officer has urged the Ninth Circuit to swat down an industry challenge to the state's net neutrality rules, saying the Federal Communications Commission's repeal of a similar regime does not prevent states from pursuing their own open-internet laws. Internet service providers want the appeals court to reverse a lower court decision that turned down a preliminary injunction against the 2018 state law, which reimposed net neutrality rules in California. The rules prohibit providers from blocking, slowing, interfering with or granting priority to web content. State legislators passed the law after the FCC in late 2017 reversed Obama-era rules...

