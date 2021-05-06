Microsoft Says It Will Let EU Customers Keep Data Inside Bloc

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 10:22 PM EDT) -- Microsoft committed Thursday to allowing businesses and government entities that use its cloud services in the European Union to store all of their data locally, amid lingering uncertainties about how to legally transfer data outside the bloc. In a new blog post, Microsoft President and Chief Legal Officer Brad Smith unveiled the EU Data Boundary for the Microsoft Cloud, a plan for the company to "go beyond" its existing data storage commitments in order to enable commercial and public sector customers in the EU that want to process and store their data within the bloc to do so by the end...

