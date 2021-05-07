Greenberg Traurig Lands Longtime Boston Federal Prosecutor

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 5:58 PM EDT) -- A leader in the Boston U.S. attorney's office who has taken down international cocaine traffickers, money launderers and even the tax-cheating winner of "Big Brother 9" has joined Greenberg Traurig LLP's white collar and special investigations unit. Linda Ricci came to the BigLaw firm's Boston office as a shareholder earlier this month after 15 years with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts, where she shaped regional strategy and policy as chief of the narcotics and money laundering unit, the firm announced. "It's a major life change for me," Ricci told Law360 on Friday, her fifth day at Greenberg...

