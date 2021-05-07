Ford 'EcoBoost' Engine Defect Suits Consolidated In Calif.

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 2:02 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has consolidated three proposed class actions against Ford Motor Co. alleging its "EcoBoost" engines have dangerous defects, finding the suits are based on the same claims and aim to represent the same buyers. In an order filed Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Troy L. Nunley consolidated suits led by Vanessa Miller, Robert Reed and Patricia Lund, putting them under Miller's case caption and file, and giving the plaintiffs 45 days to file a consolidated master complaint. Reed, a Colorado resident, filed suit in Delaware federal court in December alleging engines in 2013-2019 Ford Escapes, 2013-2019 Ford Fusions, 2015-2018 Ford...

