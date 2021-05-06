Ex-Theranos CEO Vies To Shield Jury From Wealth, Reportage

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 10:45 PM EDT) -- Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' team of lawyers urged a California federal judge Thursday to keep evidence of her luxury lifestyle and news coverage of her now-defunct blood-testing startup out of her upcoming criminal fraud trial, but prosecutors said the evidence shows that money and fame motivated Holmes' deception. "What she wore, where she stayed, how she flew, what she ate has nothing to do with this trial," Holmes' attorney Kevin M. Downey of Williams & Connolly LLP told U.S. District Judge Edward Davila, warning that if that type of evidence comes up at trial, the defense will have to counter it with...

