UK Insurers Sue To Avoid Covering $844M Plane Crash Deal

Law360, London (May 11, 2021, 5:21 PM BST) -- Chubb and other underwriters have sued in London to prevent a Bolivian insurer and the victims of a deadly plane crash, in which a Brazilian soccer team was caught up, from seeking to hold them liable for the disaster and a recent $844 million settlement. Chubb Underwriting Agencies Ltd. and 12 other underwriters, including Hiscox Syndicate Ltd. and QBE Underwriting Ltd., amended their claim in the High Court on March 31 against Bolivian insurer Bisa Seguros Y Reaseguros SA and the airline, Linea Aerea Merida Internacional de Aviacion, over a 2016 airplane crash in Colombia that killed 71 of the 77 people on...

