Private Sector Could Help Fund $2T Infrastructure Bill

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 7:23 PM EDT) -- As President Joe Biden rallies Congress to pass his roughly $2 trillion infrastructure bill, Washington could look to the private sector in the form of public-private-partnerships, or P3s, to help fund the ambitious goal of upgrading the nation's infrastructure. Biden's plan would upgrade 20,000 miles of highways and roads and repair 10,000 bridges, including 10 of the country's "most economically significant bridges," according to a fact sheet the White House issued in late March. Experts say P3 arrangements, which are common in Europe and Canada but rarely used at the federal level in the U.S., could provide some much needed capital...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS