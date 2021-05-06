Attys Denied $12M Fees From 'Modest At Best' Facebook Deal

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 11:02 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday declined a bid for $12 million in fees for lawyers representing a class of Facebook users that reached a nonmonetary settlement over a data breach suit, calling the outcome "modest as best and cosmetic at worst." U.S. District Judge William Alsup gave final approval to the settlement but nixed the present bid for fees from counsel at Tadler Law LLP, Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC and Morgan & Morgan Complex Litigation Group, instead tasking a special master with reviewing the attorneys' billing information and reducing fees to a "reasonable amount," noting that they would...

