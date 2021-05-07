Tribes Can't Stop Ore. Irrigation Plan Over Drought Concerns

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 5:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government is managing drought impacts as best it can under bad circumstances, an Oregon federal judge said in an order denying a challenge to an irrigation plan by tribes that say it jeopardizes two endangered fish species. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Michael J. McShane denied preliminary injunctive relief, as well as a temporary restraining order requested by the Klamath Tribes, a federally recognized tribal nation in Oregon. The tribes said last month that an irrigation plan approved by the Bureau of Reclamation illegally put two protected species of fish with rapidly declining populations in jeopardy by draining water...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS