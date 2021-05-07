Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tribes Can't Stop Ore. Irrigation Plan Over Drought Concerns

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 5:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government is managing drought impacts as best it can under bad circumstances, an Oregon federal judge said in an order denying a challenge to an irrigation plan by tribes that say it jeopardizes two endangered fish species.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Michael J. McShane denied preliminary injunctive relief, as well as a temporary restraining order requested by the Klamath Tribes, a federally recognized tribal nation in Oregon. The tribes said last month that an irrigation plan approved by the Bureau of Reclamation illegally put two protected species of fish with rapidly declining populations in jeopardy by draining water...

