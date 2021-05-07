Sprint Hit With Fraud Claims Over Hidden Phone Lease Costs

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 6:37 PM EDT) -- A pair of Sprint customers on Thursday accused the telecommunications company of misleading consumers about the true costs associated with its phone lease program, in some instances tricking them into making monthly payments on devices indefinitely, according to a proposed class action filed in California federal court. In their complaint, California residents Teresa Gutierrez and Michael Camou slammed Sprint's Flex Lease Agreement program contracts as "unconscionable." Sprint touts the program as a way to get a mobile phone at a low monthly cost with the option to cancel the contract after a set time period, they said. But in reality, consumers...

