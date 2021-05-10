Auto Industry Wants Help In Biden's $50B Semiconductor Plan

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Three leading U.S auto industry groups representing the major motor vehicle companies, workers and parts suppliers urged leaders in Congress on Friday to include a priority for the industry in a $50 billion proposal by President Joe Biden to strengthen domestic semiconductor production. The presidents of American Automakers, the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association and United Auto Workers said in a letter it is crucial that the plan include money for automotive-grade semiconductors. The letter comes after Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan released in March included $50 billion to increase domestic production of semiconductors, many of which are produced in Asia...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS