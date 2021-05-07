Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Backs Ugg Maker's $450K Jury Verdict In TM Case

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Two days after hearing oral argument, the Federal Circuit on Friday upheld Ugg maker Deckers Outdoor Corp.'s $450,000 jury trial win in its suit claiming an Australian apparel company sold similarly styled boots bearing the same name online to American consumers.

Without elaborating on its decision, the court terminated Australian Leather PTY Ltd.'s appeal on its merits in a two-page nonprecedential order. It heard oral argument Wednesday in Australian Leather's challenge to Deckers' trial win.

A Chicago jury awarded Deckers damages in 2019 after a four-day trial on claims that its competitor sold "ugg boots" that infringed the trademark and several...

