Texas Justices Won't Nix New Trial In USAA Coverage Row

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 9:02 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday ruled USAA General Indemnity Co. must undergo a second trial to determine whether it owes a policyholder underinsured motorist coverage for crash injuries, finding the insurer can't enforce a jury verdict that was never converted into a final judgment. In a 7-2 decision, the state's high court found USAA cannot enforce a 2019 jury verdict that determined policyholder Adam Reising should recover more than $160,000 for his injuries suffered in a 2017 rear-end crash caused by Sue Baldor. The majority held the jury verdict unenforceable because Baldor's insurer, State Farm, settled and dismissed Reising's negligence...

