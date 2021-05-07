Texas Justices Ax Negligence Suit Against Construction Co.

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Reversing an en banc Dallas appeals court, the Texas Supreme Court on Friday held that general contractor JLB Builders LLC had no control over the work of an injured subcontractor and could not be sued for his on-the-job injuries. The decision reverses a 8-5 en banc Fifth Court of Appeals decision from March 2020 that held, contrary to the trial court, that a jury could decide JLB was in control of Jose Hernandez's schedule and safety and therefore potentially liable. The state's high court ruled that JLB owed Hernandez no duty as a matter of law and ordered that he take...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS