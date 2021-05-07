Bigger In Texas: Ch. 11s In Lone Star State Outpace Delaware

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 9:31 PM EDT) -- Rising out of the energy sector turmoil that began in 2015, Texas bankruptcy courts have fashioned themselves into an attractive venue for complex Chapter 11 cases, and have used their growing reputation for efficiency and predictability to surpass Delaware and New York as the most popular destinations for corporate reorganizations. With 1,841 Chapter 11 filings in the four judicial districts of Texas in 2020, the Lone Star State topped Delaware in that category, largely owing to the efforts enacted by Houston's courts to deal with an avalanche of energy sector filings that were covered by two judges designated to handle large...

