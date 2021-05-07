Investor Says Feds' EB-5 Visa Delay Violates Statutory Duty

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A foreign investor is accusing the federal government of taking too long to process her EB-5 visa, saying in a suit filed Friday that the government's unexplained delays violate its statutory obligations to process visa applications in a timely manner. Nidhi Gurnani told a New York federal judge that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services failed to justify the lag in processing her Form I-526 petition after she sank $500,000 into a financial firm designed to help foreign nationals secure a visa through the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. "USCIS has never explained the reason for the lengthy and continuing delay as to...

