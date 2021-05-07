Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Investor Says Feds' EB-5 Visa Delay Violates Statutory Duty

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A foreign investor is accusing the federal government of taking too long to process her EB-5 visa, saying in a suit filed Friday that the government's unexplained delays violate its statutory obligations to process visa applications in a timely manner.

Nidhi Gurnani told a New York federal judge that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services failed to justify the lag in processing her Form I-526 petition after she sank $500,000 into a financial firm designed to help foreign nationals secure a visa through the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program.

"USCIS has never explained the reason for the lengthy and continuing delay as to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!