Rural Advocates Warn $1B In FCC Funds Could Be Diverted

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 6:20 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission is on the brink of awarding upwards of $1 billion in federal funding to internet providers in wealthy areas that don't truly need assistance, a rural broadband group is warning the agency. In data submitted to the FCC on Thursday, the Competitive Carriers Association said that heavily populated areas like San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf, Chicago's central business district and Apple's Silicon Valley headquarters all qualify as "underserved" locations eligible for funding through the FCC's Rural Digital Opportunity Fund. The miscalculation could mean that roughly $1 billion of the fund's more than $9 billion first-phase allocation could be doled...

