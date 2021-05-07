EDTX Jury Hands Game Maker $92M IP Win Over Rival

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 9:03 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal jury on Friday found that Clash of Clans game maker Supercell Oy infringed at least one claim in a series of patents held by Japanese game maker Gree Inc. and awarded Gree a lump sum of $92.2 million. The Eastern District of Texas jury found Supercell Oy — the creator of the Clash of Clans, Clash Royale and Hay Day games — willfully infringed at least one of the asserted patent claims. In all, the jury, which deliberated for a little more than two hours, said Gree was owed $92,176,058, according to court documents. "Supercell respects the jury...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS