Fla. Jury Awards $120M To Man Paralyzed In Truck Crash

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A Florida jury has awarded $120 million to a man who was permanently paralyzed after a Gainesville Regional Utilities employee in an SUV drove through a stop sign and collided with a truck he was riding in, with the jury finding no fault on the part of the plaintiff. The jury's Thursday verdict for Jacob T. Rodgers includes $15 million in past damages and more than $99.68 million in future damages for bodily injury, pain and suffering, disability, physical impairment, disfigurement, mental anguish and inconvenience or loss of the capacity for the enjoyment of life. The verdict also includes more than...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS