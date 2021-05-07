Justices' Snub Has Military Rape Claimants Eyeing Congress

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 11:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision not to review a former West Point cadet's case alleging rape, and the contentious doctrine that gives the government immunity over injuries related to military service, could have service members looking more to Congress to carve out exceptions, despite Justice Clarence Thomas' continued calls to revoke/revisit the doctrine. The nation's highest court on May 3 declined a certiorari bid in a suit accusing the U.S. Military Academy of fostering a misogynistic culture that allegedly led to a female cadet's 2010 drugging and rape by a fellow cadet. Justice Thomas cast the lone dissent, saying he...

