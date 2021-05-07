Mining Cos. Settle Toxic Spill Claims With Utah For $5.5M

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 8:27 PM EDT) -- A group of mining companies along with the state of Utah filed a joint bid on Friday urging a New Mexico federal judge to accept a $5.5 million settlement agreement that would resolve claims against the mining entities over a 2015 mine collapse that contaminated water sources. The state of Utah and the mining companies — Sunnyside Gold Corp., Kinross Gold Corp. and Kinross Gold U.S.A. — told U.S. District Judge William P. Johnson that the parties "substantively negotiated" to reach the agreement at hand. Court documents show that prior to the spill, the mine had been operated in part by Sunnyside Gold, but it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS