Full 9th Circ. Won't Reconsider Clinicians' OT Win

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 8:01 PM EDT) -- The full Ninth Circuit won't reconsider a panel ruling that a health care staffing company must include traveling clinicians' per diem benefits in overtime calculations, the court said Friday, setting up the case to return to district court for a win in favor of the clinicians. In an unpublished order denying the petition by AMN Services LLC, the Ninth Circuit said no judge had requested a vote on an en banc rehearing. The panel behind the Feb. 8 ruling also declined to reconsider its decision. AMN petitioned for the rehearing in March. It argued that the panel's ruling conflicts with U.S....

